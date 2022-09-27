Lawmakers use phone torchlights to find way out of chamber due to power failure
The Speaker of the House was forced to call for an adjournment following the power failure.
Recommended articles
According to ThePunch, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, was forced to call for an adjournment following the power failure.
As darkness engulfed the entire chamber, the lawmakers reportedly used their phone torchlights to find their way out of the chamber.
Details later…
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Atiku arrives in Enugu for PDP southeast stakeholders’ meeting
Lawmakers use phone torchlights to find way out of chamber due to power failure
ASUU: Change strategy, employ lobbying tactics – Former vice chancellor
APC postpones commencement of campaigns indefinitely
80% road traffic accidents caused by human error- FRSC boss
2023: Group stages 1m persons’ walk for Tinubu/Shetima in Lagos
What exactly is Peter Obi doing differently? [Editor’s Opinion]
Amid PDP crisis, Atiku strengthens his campaign team with Secondus, Anyim, Saraki
Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox