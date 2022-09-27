RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawmakers use phone torchlights to find way out of chamber due to power failure

Bayo Wahab

The Speaker of the House was forced to call for an adjournment following the power failure.

Nigeria House of Reps
Nigeria House of Reps

According to ThePunch, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, was forced to call for an adjournment following the power failure.

As darkness engulfed the entire chamber, the lawmakers reportedly used their phone torchlights to find their way out of the chamber.

Details later…

