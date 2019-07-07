Mrs Lande Abudu, the Executive Secretary of REAN said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Renewable energy is from a source that is not depleted when used, such as wind or solar power.

According to Abudu, the association is adopting the use of local content to promote renewable energy to ensure that Nigerians have access to improved power supply.

She said that REAN members were doing a lot to ensure that by 2030 renewable energy reached about 40 per cent in the country.

“Our members are doing a lot in the development of renewable energy from primary health care solutions, and solar power solutions among others.

“We cannot do anything without access to power, so we are trying to form part of the solutions to ensure that everybody have access to power,’’ she said.

On the objectives of REAN, Abudu said that its aim was to promote the interest of members in the renewable energy industry among public and private organisations that may impact on the development of the industry.

According to her, REAN also creates a forum for the dissemination and exchange of information relating to renewable energy in Nigeria.

“REAN also acts as a link between the industry, government, consumer groups, international organisations and other renewable energy associations,’’.