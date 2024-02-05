ADVERTISEMENT
Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023 amid Nigeria's economic hardships

News Agency Of Nigeria

Prevailing harsh economic situation in Nigeria has forced poultry farmers to quit the business.

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023
Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023

The farmers, under the aegis of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Lagos State chapter, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

The Lagos State chapter Chairman of PAN, Mojeed Iyiola, said the prevailing harsh economic situation in the country had forced the majority of its members to quit the business.

Iyoha said the association lost the amount in revenue in 2023, following the massive closure of poultry farms by the majority of its members who could not meet up with their financial requirements to keep their businesses afloat.

According to him, the economic impact of the massive closure of poultry farms in the country since 2023 is enormous.

“Since the closure of about 50% of poultry farms across the country, the sector has lost over ₦3 trillion.

“This is because, in each state, we are actually losing ₦6 billion; so, rounding it off, we have lost trillions of Naira across all value chains of the poultry sector.

“We just want to continue to urge our members not to quit the industry despite the difficulties being faced,” Iyiola said.

A former Chairman of PAN, Lagos State chapter, Lanre Bello, noted that the closure of such poultry farms had resulted in massive loss of jobs and incurred debts by members.

The economic impacts of the massive closure of poultry farms across the country are numerous.

“One is the massive loss of jobs in the sector, a lot of people also lost their investments, and are now indebted because of their inability to pay back their loans.

“In essence, the effects of the losses cannot be quantified and the only way to rectify it is to come to the rescue of poultry farmers.

“We must come to the aid of the sector because poultry remains a viable source of protein; chicken and egg I would not say is cheap but it is affordable,” Bello stated.

He also restated the importance of poultry products to the human diet, especially children.

“Nutritionists said eggs provide more than 50% of protein requirements in the human diet and also aid brain development in children.

“In most of our diets, protein is disappearing and if we allow it to continue, we will be dealing with a much more dangerous problem.

“We are likely going to begin to experience stunted growth in children, which is a phenomenon we have started to witness, ” he added.

NAN reports that a crate of eggs now sells for between ₦3,200 and ₦3,500 depending on the size.

