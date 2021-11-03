RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Post-insurgency: Borno Govt reopens Bama-Banki road 9 years after closure

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Zulum said that the efforts put up by the military in the state had led to the expansion of farming activities this year in the hitherto no-go areas.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state (National Accord)
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state (National Accord)

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has formally reopened the 76-kilometre Bama-Banki road to restore business activities between Nigeria and the neighbouring countries of Cameroon and Chad.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road was closed in 2012, due to activities of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Speaking at the ceremony on Wednesday in Bama, Zulum said that no meaningful development could be achieved in the recovered areas without restoration of business activities.

He lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for its commitment to restoration of peace in Borno.

The governor noted that the efforts put up by the military in the state had led to the expansion of farming activities this year in the hitherto no-go areas.

This year, areas under cultivation in Borno have increased by 600 per cent. By next year, we will go beyond what we achieved this year,” Zulum said.

In his address of welcome, Chairman of Bama Local Government Council, Alhaji Aji-Kolo Kachalla, lauded the development, describing it as a big relief to the people of the area known for business activities.

Also speaking, the Joint Task Force Commander, “Operation Hadin Kai”, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, said that the development was another victory in the quest by the military to ensure peace and normalcy in the state and other parts of North-East zone.

Musa commended the government and people of Borno for their cooperation and support to the military and other security agencies.

He assured of the commitment of the military to continuing to deliver on its mandate.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Post-insurgency: Borno Govt reopens Bama-Banki road 9 years after closure

Post-insurgency: Borno Govt reopens Bama-Banki road 9 years after closure

EFCC arrests 2 suspected NIS recruitment scammers in Sokoto

EFCC arrests 2 suspected NIS recruitment scammers in Sokoto

Fashola says Nigeria doesn't have enough money to build new roads each year

Fashola says Nigeria doesn't have enough money to build new roads each year

Anambra Govt declares Thursday, Friday work-free ahead of governorship election

Anambra Govt declares Thursday, Friday work-free ahead of governorship election

I have no case to answer, ex-Minister accused of corruption tells court

I have no case to answer, ex-Minister accused of corruption tells court

The United States won't be granting visas to persons who rig Anambra election

The United States won't be granting visas to persons who rig Anambra election

Marwa wants N300m to build barracks for NDLEA officers in 36 states

Marwa wants N300m to build barracks for NDLEA officers in 36 states

Lagos residents cry out over failure to get vaccinated despite pre-registration

Lagos residents cry out over failure to get vaccinated despite pre-registration

JAMB remits N3.51bn to FG as 2021 operating surplus

JAMB remits N3.51bn to FG as 2021 operating surplus

Trending

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos

Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

NCS releases names, images of 122 escapees (NCS)

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Vedic Lifecare Hospital [Vedic]

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]