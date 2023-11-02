ADVERTISEMENT
NiMet alerts the public on impaired visibility caused by approaching dust haze

News Agency Of Nigeria

Members of the public are advised to take necessary precautions due to dust particles presently in suspension over the atmosphere.

Impaired visibility caused by dust haze [AccuWeather]

The agency made the remark in a statement signed by Muntari Ibrahim, the NiMet’s General Manager of Public Relations in Abuja on Wednesday. According to the agency, winds over 10m and 925hPha are favourable for Dust-Haze propagations into the northern parts of the country.

Stations in the source region, Niger (Goure, Zinder, Maine-Soroa, Diffa, N-Guigmi and 61091) reporting horizontal visibility between 800m and 6000m.

“The sources from Chad are expected to report poor horizontal visibility in the next 24hrs, based on available models.

"Due to strong winds, dust in suspension is expected to propagate to some states in northern part of the country.’’

It said that this would further reduce horizontal visibility especially over Katsina, Kano, Nguru, Jigawa, Potiskum and Maiduguri in next 24hours. NiMet therefore advised members of the public to take necessary precautions due to dust particles presently in suspension over the atmosphere.

It further advised Individuals with respiratory ailments to protect themselves as the current weather condition is not good for their health.

“Airline operators are also advised to avail themselves of weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“NiMet will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates when necessary,” the agency said.

