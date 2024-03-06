ADVERTISEMENT
Port Harcourt airport to relocate businesses for improved serenity, security

News Agency Of Nigeria

The management added that un-regularised business activities within the operational areas were breeding shanties at the facility, hence, the need for robust face-lift.

Ngozi Onyeanwunna-Nwosu, the Public Relations Officer of the airport, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Wednesday. She said that un-regularised business activities within the operational areas were fast breeding shanties at the facility, hence, the need for robust face-lift.

According to her, the relocation is to give a face-lift to the airport environment, but not an alleged displacement of thriving businesses as widely speculated by some individuals who do not want to embrace change.

"Though the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) reserves the right to make policies that will enhance its operations, it has always prioritised public interest in all its implementation,” she said.

The airport spokesperson explained that the relocation was part of management’s efforts to enhance serenity, security and standards within operational areas. She noted that the airport authority duly notified all affected business operators about the planned relocation since November 2023.

We actually relocated them to a better place because FAAN always operate with a human face.

“We also care about businesses within the airport, so we request affected operators to go there and pick their shop spaces.

“We also gave deadline which expires in March, so, how have we wronged them,” she added.

Meanwhile, some of the affected operators said that the distance from their target customers, mostly passengers and acquaintances will undermine smooth business activities at the proposed new site.

Mark Tammy, a food vendor at the airport, said that many of his customers would find it difficult to patronise him at the proposed site because the new place was far from the domestic waiting area.

“Business thrives when customers who wait for clients stop-over to patronise us; relocating away from strategic position will slow down business patronage,” he stated.

Also, Janete Ikem, a computer operator at the premises, said that the relocation would further aggravate hardships on affected individuals, considering present state of the country’s economy.

“Things are very difficult now, how will you want us to relocate to that distance without makeshift stalls, this means that they are indirectly forcing us to build new stalls for ourselves,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all shanties around the cargo and other areas within the airport had remained sealed from trespassers.

Port Harcourt airport to relocate businesses for improved serenity, security

