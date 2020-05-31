PHED Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr John Onyi said this in a statement on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) had alleged that PHED was planning to retrench over 120 staff on June 1.

The union, however, appealed to governments of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states to urgently intervene and restrain the company from retrenching workers.

Onyi, however, said rather than retrench workers, PHED management was seeking ways to promote workers’ welfare in spite of the current macroeconomic environment in the country.

“We find this claim by SSAEAC surprising as PHED management is not aware of any such move to sack over 120 staff.

“PHED management has repeatedly offered a hand of friendship as well as operates open-door-policy of dialogue with the union on promotion of staff welfare.

“We expect that SSAEAC ought to have taken advantage of our open-door policy to verify the unfounded reports credited to them,” he said.

Onyi said that the management had recently reviewed the organisational structure of the company to align workers for improved service delivery.

According to him, the reorganisation is intended to streamline the workforce to optimise value in its services.

“So, there is no iota of truth on the downsizing of staff.

“We expect the cooperation of SSAEAC in the formal activation of service conditions, just as management is focused on welfare of its staff.

“We will also like to state that there are no plans to witch-hunt state governments especially Rivers that has created enabling environment for PHED to thrive.

“Currently, PHED is partnering with the Ministry of Power in Rivers to improve electricity supply to the state. So, there is no rancour between PHED and Rivers government,” he said.

Onyi said that the company is committed to maintaining industrial harmony with SSAEAC.