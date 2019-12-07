Popular evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, is dead.

His death was announced in a statement signed by his wife, Anni Bonnke and shared on Bonnke’s verified Facebook page on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

In the statement, Anni said, “Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ. It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019. For the past 60 years, he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world. We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people. He preached Jesus.”

Bonnke dies at the age of 97.