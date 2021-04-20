Popular Bayelsa baker found dead in his home; police commence investigation
The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, CP Mike Okoli, has ordered investigations into circumstances leading to the death of a popular Bayelsa based baker.
Pulse Nigeria
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Rivers born cake baker, was found dead in his apartment on Saturday.
Preliminary investigation revealed that George was allegedly strangled to death.
Butswat said the scene was visited by police detectives and the corpse had been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, for autopsy.
He said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, for proper investigation.
