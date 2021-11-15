Popular Abuja nightclub shut down after fun seeker dies from electrocution

The 27-year-old young entrepreneur was said to have arrived at the nightclub with some of her friends and was about to leave the nightclub owned by popular socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu also known as Obi Cubana when the unexpected happened.

According to sources close to the family of the deceased who spoke anonymously with Pulse, she tripped as she was walking out of the nightclub and fell on a metal rod.

"They were about to leave the club and she tripped by a floor that doesn't look well laid. She fell on a metal rod. The metal rod has high voltage wires for lightnings or whatever in it. And it was covered with metal for aesthetics," the source told Pulse.

The source also revealed to Pulse that the deceased wasn't tipsy or drunk as she didn't drink any alcoholic content while in the club.

"Even if she was tipsy and fell inside the club, was she supposed to get electrocuted?"

According to the source, the club's management acted unbothered about the incident at the initial stage as they were already putting up a billboard for a party they planned to host.

It was until security personals stormed the premises of the club and shut down its business before they realised the magnitude of the problem, the source explained.

The source said they (Family) won't be leaving any stone unturned as they plan to face the management of the nightclub with every legal option available.

The management of the club released a statement via its official Instagram page, confirming the death of the young lady.

