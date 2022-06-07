RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Pope Francis reacts to Owo church attack

Authors:

Ima Elijah

As of June 6, no group had so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

His Holiness, Pope Francis, has reaffirmed his solidarity and closeness with Catholics in Nigeria after gunmen stormed St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Ondo State.

Recommended articles

Newsmen report gunmen attacked the church on Sunday, June 05, 2022, killing many worshippers and injuring several people.

Gunmen were said to have thrown an improvised explosive device before they started shooting sporadically.

As of June 6, no group had so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to a statement issued by Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican press office, on Sunday, the pope said the congregants were “painfully affected”.

“The pope has learned of the attack on the church in Ondo, Nigeria and the deaths of dozens of worshippers, many children, during the celebration of Pentecost.

“While the details are being clarified, Pope Francis prays for the victims and the country, painfully affected at a time of celebration, and entrusts them both to the Lord so that he may send his spirit to console them,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, on Monday, June 06, 2022, condemned the brutal murder of worshippers at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owaluwa in Owo.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the attack was carried out at about 11.30 am on Sunday.

Adejobi revealed that preliminary investigations show that bombs were taken to the scene.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LIVE UPDATES: APC presidential primary

LIVE UPDATES: APC presidential primary

Pope Francis reacts to Owo church attack

Pope Francis reacts to Owo church attack

FG not deterred by attack on Owo Church — Aregbesola

FG not deterred by attack on Owo Church — Aregbesola

Lawan will make a good President — Sen. Musa

Lawan will make a good President — Sen. Musa

Balogun wins PDP ticket for Epe Federal Constituency by one vote

Balogun wins PDP ticket for Epe Federal Constituency by one vote

Abuja agog as 2,322 delegates elect APC presidential flag bearer

Abuja agog as 2,322 delegates elect APC presidential flag bearer

APC primary: How Tinubu, Osinbajo, others may share delegates’ votes

APC primary: How Tinubu, Osinbajo, others may share delegates’ votes

APC Primaries: Tinubu, 4 others make final list of candidates for party’s ticket

APC Primaries: Tinubu, 4 others make final list of candidates for party’s ticket

Ondo Killings: Govt is indirectly telling us to defend ourselves - Catholic Laity

Ondo Killings: Govt is indirectly telling us to defend ourselves - Catholic Laity

Trending

Ordinary President crowdfunds N18 billion for ASUU

Ahmed Isah.

Aso Rock dinner exposes the heartless nature of Nigerian leaders [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Some of the APC Chieftains that attended the dinner include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun. (Twitter/@animolenikun)

Owo attack shows Nigeria is becoming a failed state - Peter Obi

Peter Obi.

‘Okada’ ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

Okada ban in lagos