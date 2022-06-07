Pope Francis reacts to Owo church attack

Newsmen report gunmen attacked the church on Sunday, June 05, 2022, killing many worshippers and injuring several people.

Gunmen were said to have thrown an improvised explosive device before they started shooting sporadically.

As of June 6, no group had so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to a statement issued by Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican press office, on Sunday, the pope said the congregants were “painfully affected”.

“The pope has learned of the attack on the church in Ondo, Nigeria and the deaths of dozens of worshippers, many children, during the celebration of Pentecost.

“While the details are being clarified, Pope Francis prays for the victims and the country, painfully affected at a time of celebration, and entrusts them both to the Lord so that he may send his spirit to console them,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, on Monday, June 06, 2022, condemned the brutal murder of worshippers at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owaluwa in Owo.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the attack was carried out at about 11.30 am on Sunday.