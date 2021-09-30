Pope Francis condemns latest bloodbath in Kaduna

The head of the Catholic Church, at a General Audience event on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, prayed for the lives of those lost in the latest attacks.

"I hope that the country always guarantees the safety of all its citizens," he said.

34 people were initially pronounced dead following an attack on Madamai village in Kaura local government area of Kaduna on Sunday, September 26.

Another person was also killed in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA around the same time.

Eight more people were then killed in Kacecere village, Zangon Kataf LGA in an attack government officials believe was a reprisal for the two previous attacks on other communities.

Three more bodies have been recovered by security agents, leaving the death toll at 46.

Kaduna's Governor Nasir El-Rufai described the attack as 'an unspeakable display of wickednes' which deserves the harshest punishment.