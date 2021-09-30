Pope Francis has condemned the latest wave of violence in Kaduna State that has claimed at least 46 lives over the past few days.
Pope Francis condemns latest bloodbath in Kaduna
The Pope hopes Nigeria can always guarantee the safety of all its citizens.
The head of the Catholic Church, at a General Audience event on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, prayed for the lives of those lost in the latest attacks.
"I hope that the country always guarantees the safety of all its citizens," he said.
34 people were initially pronounced dead following an attack on Madamai village in Kaura local government area of Kaduna on Sunday, September 26.
Another person was also killed in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA around the same time.
Eight more people were then killed in Kacecere village, Zangon Kataf LGA in an attack government officials believe was a reprisal for the two previous attacks on other communities.
Three more bodies have been recovered by security agents, leaving the death toll at 46.
Kaduna's Governor Nasir El-Rufai described the attack as 'an unspeakable display of wickednes' which deserves the harshest punishment.
The state is one of the worst affected by banditry and violent attacks in the northern region, with 1,482 people killed and 3,695 kidnapped between January 2020 and June 2021, according to the government's own records.
