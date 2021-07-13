Poor knowledge of ICT affecting students’ performances in JAMB

NAN reports that Ezama was reacting to the plan to change the curriculum for secondary education in the nation by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

Ezama described the recent JAMB results as “being poor because the test was ICT based.

“If you look at our school system, the knowledge of ICT is very low while JAMB is an ICT-based test. If a child does not know how to operate the computer, no matter how brilliant that child is: that child may perform poorly.

“We need to fashion out a way to get our children to be computer literate before they graduate from secondary schools because that level is the bridge between the primary and university education,” he said.

According to him, the state government is partnering NERDC not just in the area of curriculum change to bring the children up to speed with current trends but to train teachers in the state in the current educational patterns.

He called on all those contracted by the state government to fix infrastructure in the schools but had abandoned such projects to return to site and complete their works.

“I am using this medium to call on contractors including those that were contracted by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to build classroom blocks, to search their consciences and ensure that they do not kill education in the state.

“However, if you refuse to go back to site, the state government will have no other option than to come after you,” Ezama said.

He appealed to the traditional rulers in the state to help secure the schools in their communities from burglars whom he said were fond of vandalising such schools constantly.

Ezama commended the Federal Government for funding education, especially, at the primary level, and appealed for more work tools to enable the teachers carry out their jobs effectively.