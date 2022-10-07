RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Poor home conditions affect students’ behaviour – Proprietor

Mr Joshua Olusegun, the Proprietor of a private school in Ilorin, says poor home conditions affect how students behave outside and in school.

Nigerian school children
He said most students’ behaviour and academic performance is based on poor home conditions.

According to him, most parents quarrel everyday in the midst of their children thereby affecting their children emotion and concentration in classroom.

“Most students are not happy with their family conditions. They witness daily quarrel from their parents before coming to school.

“How do you want that child to concentrate in class? Home conditions is very vital to classroom performance.

“Some children are too emotional to deal with such family issues. It will surely affect the way they behave in school to their classmates and as well affect their concentration level.

“Parents must stop misbehaving in the midst of their children and let them focus and enjoy their life,” he said.

He added that most students poor academic performance are not to be blamed on students, rather their parents who consistently misbehave on daily basis in their presence.

The proprietor however appealed to parents to behave well in the midst of their children and stop punishing them emotionally.

News Agency Of Nigeria

