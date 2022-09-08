RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra Govt seals up hotel over pool s*x video, begins investigation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Anambra Government has sealed up operations in a section of Wintess Garden Annexe, Ifite Awka, over a viral pool sex video that was linked to the facility.

Onyenji also said that the action was in line with the provisions of the Anambra State Tourism and Hospitality Law 2016.

He further said that government’s action was in spite of the ministry already having before it, an application for Operational Permit by the hotel, dated Aug. 31.

“However, while the process is ongoing, our attention has been drawn to the social media video of live sex and pornographic content (sex party) conducted on Sept. 3 at an open place in your hotel/facility.

“This and other such indecent operations and unholy acts of public show of indecency must not be allowed in any hotel in Anambra.

“The Government of Anambra hereby directs the management of the hotel to shut down operations, pending further investigations and review of its application,” Onyenji said.

Reacting to the development, Mr Ndibe Ikeh, the General Manager of Wintess Group, owners of the hotel, expressed regrets over the incident.

Ikeh said that the incident did not represent the company’s values and operational principles.

He thanked the government for wading into the scandal by taking decisive steps to investigate and unravel the perpetrators and their motives.

Ikeh, who did not rule out blackmail by their detractors, called on the Department of State Services and Police to conduct a thorough investigation with the aim of establishing the role of the hotel in the incident.

“Wintess Garden Hotel is a responsible organisation with good moral values, our services are open to the public.

“As a management, we condemn the act and call for thorough investigation into the matter.

“We apologise for this embarrassment and thank the state government for its kind intervention,” he said.

He requested that the investigation be carried out to a logical conclusion.

