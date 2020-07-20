The acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, convulsed and lost consciousness as a House of Representatives Committee probes allegations of financial mismanagement and fraud at the commission.

Pondei's eyes popped out as he appeared to lose consciousness. Cans of Pepsi, water and Malt were shoved into his mouth to resuscitate him.

A man in a grey suit could be seen shoving his fingers into Pondei's mouth in an attempt to return him to consciousness.

The NDDC was created in 2000 to bridge the development gap in an oil rich but impoverished Niger Delta region.

The House is investigating how the NDDC spent N40 billion in five months.

Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio, is about to testify.

Akpabio has been repeatedly accused of corruption by former acting MD of the commission, Joi Nunieh.

The Chairman of the investigating House Committee, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (APC-Ondo), stepped down from the committee on hearing day, July 20, 2020, following accusations of involvement in corrupt practices in the commission.