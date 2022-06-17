RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Polytechnic suspends staff for allegedly campaigning for Tinubu, others

The Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi has suspended a senior staff, Mrs Raliya Kashim for alleged involvement in partisan politics, contrary to the state public service rule.

Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic.

The spokesperson for the polytechnic Malam Maimako Baraya said this in a statement on Friday in Bauchi.

Baraya said that Kashim was suspended for campaigning for some presidential and governorship candidates using her WhatsApp page.

“The employee recently posted videos containing campaign materials of the presidential and the governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is a clear violation of code of ethics for public servants,” he said.

“The management of the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic wishes to categorically state that the institution is a professional entity governed by rules and it shall leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all employees respected the laws of the institution.

“We wish to assure the general public that there would be no sacred cow and it will never be intimidated by the activities of political jobbers, fifth columnists and enemies of the state,” he said.

Kashim was the deputy general manager, consultancy services of the polytechnic before her suspension

