Poly Ibadan security arrests ex-student with gun, ID linked to suspected cultist

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, Soladoye Adewole, in an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, said the suspect identified as Qoyum Atobatele, was a former student of the Civil Engineering department of the institution.

Adewole stated that he was caught while walking along with other suspects now at large, to gain entry into the institution through the Apete foot gate, when the security operatives spotted them.

“They took to their heels but Atobatele was caught with a bag which contained a locally made pistol, six cartridges with two already expended and the institution’s identity card belonging to Habeeb Adekunle Okunade, a student of the Public Administration Department of the institution.

"The said Okunade, according to the investigation, was one of those who took to their heels when the security wanted to arrest them,” the PRO said.

He further said Atobatele, who was in possession of the bag that contained the locally made pistol, the cartridges, and the identity card belonging to Okunade, claimed that the bag belonged to Okunade, who is currently at large.

Adewole said the arrested suspect had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution. He noted that the management of the institution under Dr Taiwo Lasisi has zero tolerance for cultism and other crimes and would leave no stone unturned in eradicating them from the institution.

He said the vigilance of the security outfits had driven people of questionable character out of the institution, adding that a handful of them still operated in nearby communities around the institution.

“Atobatele, who was arrested and is waiting for an NYSC call-up, will be prosecuted by the police and, after that, will face a disciplinary committee and be punished accordingly if found culpable.

“Okunade, on the other hand, when caught, will be handed over to the police and later face disciplinary action in the institution,” Adewole added.