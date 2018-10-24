Pulse.ng logo
Polio free status: Zamfara govt lauds UNICEF, traditional rulers

The State Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Lawal Liman gave the commendation at the 2018 World Polio Day celebration held in Gusau on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A child receives an oral polio vaccine at a clinic organized by UNICEF, whose workers have gone to Niger, along with experts from the country and the World Health Organization to investigate several polio cases play Polio free status: Zamfara govt lauds UNICEF, traditional rulers (AFP/File)

The Zamfara state government has lauded the efforts of the United Nations Childrens’ Fund(UNICEF), traditional rulers and other health partners on its attainment of a six-year polio free status.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the Primary Health Care Board and other health care partners in the state.

Liman noted that the Wild Polio Virus case in the state was reported in the last six years.

“Since, July 2012 there has been no reported case of the virus in this state which we consider as a great achievement.

“We attributed this successes to concerted efforts of the major stakeholders particularly UNICEF, Primary Health Care Board, religious and community leaders, field volunteers and community mobilisers.

“However, this success does not mean people should prevent their children from routine immunisation against the virus, we still have more to do.

“We should continue with the support, especially in the area of strengthening routine immunisation in our respective areas.

“Indicators and surveys have shown low coverage in routine immunisation.

“These means that a lot of children under age one who have received partial immunisation and those that have never received are vulnerable to vaccines preventable diseases,” he said.

The Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello described the successes recorded in the polio eradication in the state as impressive and a welcome development.

The emir, who was represented by the District Head of Sabon-gari, Alhaji Haliru Magaji assured continued support of the emirate in sensitisation and mobilisation of the people in participating in polio immunization exercises.

This polio eradication programme is a good support for us, therefore we should cooperate with them in order to succeed in achieving its aims and objectives,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Board, Alhaji Yusuf Mafara thanked the donor agencies and international organizations on the successes recorded in polio eradication in the state.

Mafara, represented by the Director Primary Health Care Board, Dr Sama’ila Tukur applauded the courage and commitment of front-line workers under the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

He also thanked the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organisation, Rotary International and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

He appealed to traditional and religious institutions in the state to support in the sensitisation and mobilisation of their subjects for uptake of routine immunisation services at various health care centers in their respective communities.

