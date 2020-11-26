A policeman fired live rounds at traders in an attempt to clear a traffic gridlock in Bayelsa State on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Three women were hit by bullets and required medical treatment, according to a statement by the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat.

He said the incident happened late on Tuesday at the Tombia-Etegwe roundabout in Yenagoa, the state capital, when a patrol team of officers was stuck in traffic.

"One of the police officers in a bid to clear the gridlock accidentally fired a shot, the bullet ricocheted and injured three women," he said.

The injured victims were identified as 17-year-old Alice Azaghene, 32-year-old Madufuro Blessing, and 46-year-old Ebinipiri J. Onojamadu.

Eyewitnesses reported that the policemen started shooting after they threatened traders to move their wares out of the way to ease the traffic gridlock, but met with hesitation.

Butswat said the patrol team responsible for the 'unprovoked' attack has been identified and arrested for the shooting.

The state's Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, condemned the shooting, and also urged members of the public to be calm while justice is served.