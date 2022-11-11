Policeman who rejected $200,000 bribe gets special promotion

Ogugua said the police officer was also awarded the sum of N1 million by the PSC, as reward and encouragement for maintaining the integrity of the Police.

Amah was also recently honoured with the 2022 Public Service Integrity Award by President Muhammadu Buhari, during the 4th National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector.

The event was organised by the Independent Corruption Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The Chairman of PSC, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, said Amah represented the integrity and good character of a deserving Police officer.

Ogunbiyi said the reward and special promotion would serve as a morale booster for all police officers to keep doing the right thing always.

“On 24th April 2022, a matter was reported to Amah that a suspect, one Mr. Ali Zaki, had convinced Bureau De Change Operators that he had 750,000 dollars which he could sell to them at the rate of N430, so he could get the equivalent, which was N322,500,000.

“After a bank staff confirmed the availability of the money at the bank to the victim, the transaction took place.

“However, the suspect arranged with armed robbers to track and rob the victim while the money was being transported.

“When the matter was reported to the Police Division in Kano State where SP Daniel Amah was the DPO (Divisional Police Officer), it commenced investigations.

“In the course of the investigation, they traced the principal suspect, Mr Zaki, who offered 200,000 dollars to Amah to bury the case through a bank staff.

“The offer was rejected, the bank staff was promptly apprehended, and which also led to the arrest of the suspect. The 200,000 dollars was recovered and registered as an exhibit,” Ogunbiyi explained.

The ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, described the new ACP as a distinguished public servant, who against all odds, refused to be corrupted and compromised.

“We are particularly delighted that the Awardee is from the Nigeria Police, an institution often much derided, maligned and under-appreciated.

“In 2021, one of the Public Service Integrity Awardees was also a police officer.

“We commend the Inspector General of Police for producing these beacons of light, in a desert of despair,” Owasanoye stated at the anti-corruption summit, which held in Abuja.

Amah, an indigene of Jos East, Plateau State, joined the Nigerian Police Force as a Cadet Inspector in 2002.