ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Policeman standing trial over Bolanle Raheem's murder knows fate on April 3

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police officer had on arraignment pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the Lagos State government.

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)
Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)

Recommended articles

Vandi is standing trial on a one-count charge of shooting the Lagos lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, to death on Dec. 25, 2022, at Ajah area of Lagos.

The defendant had on arraignment pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the Lagos State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the resumed hearing on Monday, counsel to the defendant, Mr Adetokunbo Odutola, adopted his final written address in a no-case submission filed on Feb. 28.

Odutola in the address urged the court to dismiss the suit and discharge the defendant.

He claimed that the prosecution was not able to establish any prima facie case against the defendant.

Odutola argued that the ballistic report revealed that the gun did not match with the bullet that was shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also argued that the pathologist who testified mentioned that the bullet penetrated from the left through the armpit while the prosecution had stated that the deceased was shot in the chest.

The defence concluded that with the instances mentioned and many others, the prosecution could not establish any case against the defendant.

In his submission, however, Lagos State Attorney-General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, leading the prosecution, prayed the court to dismiss the defendant’s argument.

He argued among other things that the prosecution witnesses were able to establish that the defendant was the person who shot and killed the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onigbanjo said that the pathologist made it clear that the explosive force of a bullet discharged from an AK-47 rifle, was of the magnitude of thousands of fire hoses.

It would penetrate into the body, whether the individual shot at was standing or sitting.

After listening to the arguments, presiding Justice Ibironke Harrison adjourned the case until April 3 for ruling.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Policeman standing trial over Bolanle Raheem's murder knows fate on April 3

Policeman standing trial over Bolanle Raheem's murder knows fate on April 3

Okowa approves 65 years retirement age for public school staff

Okowa approves 65 years retirement age for public school staff

We have no alliance with APC in Cross River – Labour Party

We have no alliance with APC in Cross River – Labour Party

Tinubu condemns Zamfara, Kano attacks

Tinubu condemns Zamfara, Kano attacks

We never said Obi is not destined to win 2023 presidency - Ohanaeze

We never said Obi is not destined to win 2023 presidency - Ohanaeze

Gov Umahi says he was not against Igbos voting massively for Peter Obi

Gov Umahi says he was not against Igbos voting massively for Peter Obi

INEC prays court to vary order on inspection of election materials

INEC prays court to vary order on inspection of election materials

Soludo dismisses report that he was offered money to eliminate Peter Obi

Soludo dismisses report that he was offered money to eliminate Peter Obi

APC adopts Labour Party candidate for Cross River assembly election

APC adopts Labour Party candidate for Cross River assembly election

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

World leaders congratulate Nigeria’s President-elect Tinubu

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Daily Post Nigeria)

3 senatorial seat elections declared inconclusive in Sokoto

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan