A policeman whose identity is yet-to-be disclosed, has lost his life during a gun battle between his colleagues and some suspected robbers.

According to Punch, the policeman was on Thursday, November 14, 2019, shot dead at a robbery scene in the Falomo area of Ikoyi, Lagos.

Lagos Police Spokesman, Bala Elkana confirms the robbery incident, says SARS operatives have been deployed to arrest the suspects. [Daily Post]

It was gathered that a man had withdrawn money from a bank in the area around 12:00pm when the robbers, who had been monitoring his movement, accosted him on the Falomo Bridge.

The robbers were said to have dispossessed the victim of his valuables.

In a bid to escape, the robbers, who were on a motorcycle, were said to have gotten down from the bridge as a police team from the Onikan division waylaid them.

The robbers and the policemen were said to have exchanged gunfire, during which the cop was killed.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, stated that asides the policeman who died at the robbery scene, another cop sustained gunshot injuries.

“We have a police pin-down point in that area and there was an alarm raised from on top of the bridge which made the officers position themselves to counter the robbers. Unfortunately, they escaped on their motorcycle," he added.

The police spokesman, however, said operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the command had been deployed to arrest the fleeing suspects.