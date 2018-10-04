Pulse.ng logo
Policeman kills undergraduate during APC primary election in Delta

In Delta Policeman kills undergraduate during APC primary election

The officer fled the scene after he shot two students in the Delta State capital.

  • Published:
Policeman kills undergraduate during APC primaries in Delta play Police officer (image used for illustrative purpose) (Premium Times)

A policeman who was deployed to the venue of the All Progressives Congress' Delta North Senatorial District primary election shot and killed a student of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba in Delta State on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

According to eyewitnesses, the police officer opened fire and hit two undergraduates when students reportedly tried to force their way into the school for lectures.

While the yet-to-be-identified student died on the spot, the other one was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre where he's recuperating.

The officer reportedly fled the scene immediately for fear of being lynched by students who trooped to the scene of the shooting in protest.

The state's Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa, confirmed the incident to The Punch but failed to disclose the identity of the trigger-happy police officer.

The Speaker of the Students Union Government of the institution, Onochie Ubani, condemned the conduct of such a sensitive exercise on school premises while students were still going about their academic activities.

Election continued after shooting incident

Even though delegates who were present at the scene of the shooting ran for safety when it happened, it didn't hinder the conduct of the election. Voting resumed at the venue after other security operatives restored order.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

