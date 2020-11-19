The gunmen invaded the ex-governor’s Toru-Orua residence in the Sagbama Local Government Area of the state in the night of Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The bandits were reported to have gained access into Dickson’s compound through the Forcados River.

According to Punch, the slain officer, who was among a team of police personnel guarding the former governor’s home died on the spot.

The State Police Command has, however, promised to come up with a detailed statement on the incident later.

Dickson is the immediate past governor of Bayelsa State.