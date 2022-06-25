Policeman gets 30k reward for returning missing dollars to owner

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

The Police Command in Katsina State on Friday honoured a Constable, Nura Mande, who found and returned missing 800 dollars to its owner in Katsina.

A statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, said that the constable was presented with a letter of commendation and N30,000 by the Commissioner of Police, Idris Dabban.

He recalled that Mande was on official duty at the state Pilgrims Welfare Board Hajj camp when he found the 800 dollars belonging to a female intending pilgrim, Hajiya Hadiza Usman.

“While discharging his duty at the Hajj camp, PC Mande found the 800 dollars on the ground and returned it to the board’s Director of Administration, Alhaji Sada Salisu-Rumah.

“PC Mande disclosed that it was his fear of God that made him to return the money to the board’s official so that it could be returned to the owner.

“Salisu-Rumah commended the police constable for his good behaviour and honesty,” he added.

According to Isah, the police commissioner was elated over the display of honesty by Maude and called on other police personnel in the command to emulate him.

He assured that the command would continue to appreciate its operatives who displayed honesty and commitment to their duties.

