A police officer died of coronavirus complications at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta.

The medical centre’s head of public relations, Segun Orisajo confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Orisajo said the officer presented himself at the general outpatients department at the FMC on Friday, May 8, 2020, and died the same day.

He added that the test result that confirmed him positive for coronavirus was received on Sunday.

The statement reads, “His body is being prepared for release to his family for burial in strict compliance with World Health Organisation’s guidelines.

“All staff who came in contact with the deceased are currently on self-isolation.”

On May 9, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced two new cases in Ogun state.

The new cases brought the total of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state to 115.