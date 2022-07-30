RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Policeman caught on camera bragging about extortion has been dismissed

The officer was caught on camera justifying corruption.

Police officer, Richard Gele, being stripped of Police uniform. [Daily Trust]
Police officer, Richard Gele, being stripped of Police uniform. [Daily Trust]

The Nigeria Police Force has thrown out Richard Gele, the police inspector caught in a viral video bragging unashamedly about extortion of members of the public and justifying official corruption.

The video, which surfaced online at the start of the week, showed Gele soliciting for bribe from commuters on a highway.

The officer boldly said to the camera that his superiors, including the Inspector General of Police, were aware of his illegal conduct at his duty post, suggesting a systemic collusion.

Meanwhile, a statement issued on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, announced Gele's dismissal.

The statement disclosed that the officer was dismissed after being subjected to police internal disciplinary mechanism and found guilty of the charges levelled against him.

The statement reads in part, “His dismissal came after subjection to internal disciplinary mechanism and being found wanting of the charges levelled against him in line with extant laws governing the conduct of police personnel.

“He therefore ceases to be a member of the Nigeria Police Force with immediate effect. The officer has been de-kitted and handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State, for further necessary action.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, while expressing the staunch commitment of his administration at bequeathing policing standards in tandem with international best practices to the nation, warned all personnel to eschew extortion, unprofessionalism, official corruption and other inappropriate acts. The IGP urged them to display exemplary courage and patriotism in the discharge of their duties.

Pulse gathered that Gele, with service number AP/No. 188547, was until his dismissal attached to Police Mobile Force 77 Squadron, Okene, Kogi State and deployed to the Itobe–Anyigba Road for safety of road users.

