Police withdraw mopol officers attached to Aisha Buhari, ex-governors, others

Bayo Wahab

This is contained in a wireless message by police authorities to Deputy Superintendents of Police and Assistant Superintendents.

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]
The mopol officers attached to some former governors, Boss Mustapha, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Iyorchia Ayu, a former Senate President have also been withdrawn.

The development according to the NPF is part of the ongoing reassessment and reorganization of security details, which is reportedly aimed at optimizing the deployment of police personnel and ensuring the effective use of resources in line with prevailing security challenges in the country, Channels TV reports.

Other politicians and personalities affected by the development include Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, former Governor of Bauchi State, Adamu Muazu, former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje, former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, and others.

