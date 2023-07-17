Police withdraw mopol officers attached to Aisha Buhari, ex-governors, others

The mopol officers attached to some former governors, Boss Mustapha, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Iyorchia Ayu, a former Senate President have also been withdrawn.

This is contained in a wireless message by police authorities to Deputy Superintendents of Police and Assistant Superintendents.

The development according to the NPF is part of the ongoing reassessment and reorganization of security details, which is reportedly aimed at optimizing the deployment of police personnel and ensuring the effective use of resources in line with prevailing security challenges in the country, Channels TV reports.

