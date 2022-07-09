RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police warn POS operators to steer clear of police stations

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Lagos state on Saturday warned Point of Sales (POS) operators against using their trade to promote extortion at police stations and other areas.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, gave the warning in his Twitter handle, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Recommended articles

Hundeyin said the warning was part of directives from the Force headquarters, Abuja, against extortion and corruption in some police formations.

It has been observed over time that some roving POS operators specialise in hanging around police stations. Investigations reveal that their target customers are innocent Nigerians being extorted by some recalcitrant police officers.

“Their presence around the stations has made the extortion game a lot easier.

“While the Force continually purges itself of these bad officers, it has become imperative that the activities of POS operators around police stations be regulated.

“Some of them have been identified to be enablers of extortion. This regulation is in line with our mandate of not just detecting, but also preventing crime,” he noted.

Hundeyin warned that POS operators found to have knowingly enabled extortion with the police in any areas would be treated as an accomplice.

Unconfirmed sources have told NAN that some POS operators were arrested near some police stations in Lagos, but were released after warning to keep away by some DPOs.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari to youths: Explore new technology for greater opportunities

Buhari to youths: Explore new technology for greater opportunities

Kuje prison attack: Inmates' money not stolen - Official

Kuje prison attack: Inmates' money not stolen - Official

COVID-19: NCDC raises alarm as Nigeria records 880 fresh infections

COVID-19: NCDC raises alarm as Nigeria records 880 fresh infections

Police warn POS operators to steer clear of police stations

Police warn POS operators to steer clear of police stations

Sallah: Buhari donates N1m, 10 rams to corps members in Daura

Sallah: Buhari donates N1m, 10 rams to corps members in Daura

APC can't snatch Wike from PDP, Saraki talks tough

APC can't snatch Wike from PDP, Saraki talks tough

We're praying that Tinubu doesn't end up like Abiola - Ladoja

We're praying that Tinubu doesn't end up like Abiola - Ladoja

Human Rights ambassador faults demolition of Odumeje's church

Human Rights ambassador faults demolition of Odumeje's church

Emergency responders rescue 3 persons from Lagos flood, 2 still missing

Emergency responders rescue 3 persons from Lagos flood, 2 still missing

Trending

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's advance convoy in Katsina. (Premium Times)

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Joe Biden of the United States of America (Premium Times)