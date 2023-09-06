Police warn Nigerians to watch what they say about tribunal judgement

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adejobi urged the public to be cautious in their actions and statements adding that the Police would not condone activities capable of inciting violence or causing a descent into anarchy.

According to him, it is imperative for all citizens to be peaceful and calm regardless of their political affiliations, to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

He said the police had fortified security nationwide to forestall breakdown of law and order after the tribunal judgement.

Adejobi reiterated the commitment of the force to ensure safety of lives and property before, during, and after the judgement.