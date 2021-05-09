RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police warn hoodlums against attacking stations in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun has warned hoodlums planning to attack stations in the state to shun such intentions in order not to face wrath of the law.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)
Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun) Pulse Nigeria

ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made this known on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi said that the warning had become necessary to criminals and hoodlums due to ongoing attacks on police stations across the country.

According to him, the police have put in place measures to prevent such attacks on our stations.

“We are battle ready for anyone planning to attack any of the stations in the state.

“Anyone embarking on such deadly attack should know that they are on a suicide mission,’’ he said.

The PPRO advised residents to always provide the police with timely and credible information that could help to stem crime rate in the state.

