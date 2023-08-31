Police warn against violence as Edo conducts LG elections on Saturday

Police spokesman in the state, SP Chidi Nwabuzor quoted Mohammed Dankwara the commissioner of police as stating that adequate personnel had been deployed to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise.

“Only eligible voters will be allowed at polling units.

“Only agents who are screened and identified by Edo State Independent Electoral Commission will be allowed at polling units.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No weapon of any kind is allowed at the voting arena.

“Nobody or any party representative will be allowed at polling units with political party logo or any form of political party identification.

“All forms of loitering will not be allowed at the polling units,’’ Dankwara said in the statement.

He stressed that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, had put measures in place to ensure peaceful local government elections.

Dankwara also assured of police’s unalloyed commitment to be professional, apolitical, neutral, and very thorough in the discharge of their duties before, during and after the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT