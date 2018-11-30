Police warn Abia residents against extra-judicial killing

news

The Police Command in Abia has warned residents of the state against extra judicial killing.

DSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, the Police Public Relations Officer for the command in the state gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba.

He was reacting to the killing of two suspected robbers by the mob on Wednesday in the state.

Ogbonna said although the command had zero tolerance for crime and criminal activities, it was wrong for citizens to take the laws into their hands.

He also urged members of the public to exercise restraint and any time they have such incident, they should draw the attention of the police.

“As much as we are not in support of criminal acts such as forcefully taking people’s property, we enjoin people to report or hand over suspected criminals to the police.

“We know that they may not be just two and if they had been arrested, they would have been useful in giving us information on the arrest of others, “ he said.

NAN reports that some residents of Aba on Wednesday caught two robbery suspects out of the three that robbed a woman and killed them.

The woman was leaving a bank premises when the suspects robbed her of N300, 000.

Sources said that confession by the suspects that they also killed a young tricycle driver and dispossessed him of his tricycle at Ogbor Hill in Aba angered the residents and elicited mob.

Some members of the public at the scene were said to have beaten two of the suspects and sent them ablaze.