ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police want Nigerians to start reporting officers' misconduct

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police force was said to have created a unit in 2015 to handle complaints against police officers from members of the public.

Police officers fighting in Lagos.
Police officers fighting in Lagos.

Recommended articles

The Head of the unit, CSP El-Musta Sanni, made the appeal at a Summit organised in Abuja by the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) in collaboration with the Foundation for Youth Empowerment and Social Justice.

Sanni said that the unit was created in 2015 to handle complaints against police officers from members of the public.

He said, so far, from the first quarter of 2024, the unit had received 459 complaints from members of the public against officers and men, through its social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further explained that 265 of the cases had been resolved while 195 were still being handled by the police.

According to him, “It takes the Unit 21 days to receive and conclude investigations on all complaints”.

He said it was worrisome that members of the public did not know about the platforms to channel their complaints.

“The major problem is that the institutions are there, but Nigerians do not know their functions.

“We receive complaints through WhatsApp, Twitter handles, phone calls, and walk-in petitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And the Unit is directly responsible to the Office of the Inspector General of Police through the Public Relation Officer,” he said.

Sanni assured more sensitisation to enlighten the public to take advantage of the opportunity to lodge their complaint for proper handling.

In his remarks, the Chief Commissioner of PCC, Mr Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf emphasised the need to strengthen institutions to combat administrative injustice and corruption.

He noted that a properly developed institution is key to good governance, adding that the summit aimed to improve service delivery and ensure that the right to complain and raise issues was available to everyone.

“The purpose of this Summit, which is to foster collaboration between the Public Complaints Commission and other organisations, is quite timely and key to the understanding of the mandate of the Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The PCC, known as the Nigerian version of the Ombudsman, was established to investigate complaints regarding administrative actions,” he said.

Ms. Sandra Benson, the Director Administration, at the Foundation for Youth Empowerment and Social Justice, said that the Foundation and PCC were working hard to ensure justice for those who have faced injustices over the years.

Benson emphasised the need for collective action to address the issues, stating that now was the time to match voices with action for good governance.

She highlighted the importance of addressing citizens’ complaints about administrative actions and called for immediate responses, sensitisation of workers on grievance channels, and cooperation for swift justice.

The Summit marks the beginning of important engagements with stakeholders and the PCC, aiming to restore trust in the system and liberate workers from bad leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, Maurice Okoye, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jewel Social Empowerment Initiative, said that the critical need for consequence management in addressing issues in Nigeria was necessary.

Okoye cited the absence of consequence management as a major challenge, leading to a lack of accountability among government agency heads.

He also mentioned the reluctance of many to seek justice due to a lack of confidence in the system.

He cited an example where one of his friends chose not to pursue justice after a robbery due to high costs and skepticism about the outcome.

Okoye called for a restoration of public confidence in the justice system and emphasised the need for accountability and responsibility among leaders.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police want Nigerians to start reporting officers' misconduct

Police want Nigerians to start reporting officers' misconduct

Explosion rocks SPDC gas plant at Gbarain, Bayelsa

Explosion rocks SPDC gas plant at Gbarain, Bayelsa

Go back to farm - Gov Mbah urges Enugu residents

Go back to farm - Gov Mbah urges Enugu residents

ASUU threatens to embark on another nationwide strike

ASUU threatens to embark on another nationwide strike

Tinubu asks CBN to suspend controversial cybersecurity levy

Tinubu asks CBN to suspend controversial cybersecurity levy

Nigeria ranks lowest in education budget in West Africa

Nigeria ranks lowest in education budget in West Africa

Court sets July 15 for judgment in suits against ex-PDP chairman, Secondus

Court sets July 15 for judgment in suits against ex-PDP chairman, Secondus

Delta Assembly suspends lawmaker, Omonade over alleged gross misconduct

Delta Assembly suspends lawmaker, Omonade over alleged gross misconduct

6 more abducted students from CUSTECH Kogi rescued, 4 still missing

6 more abducted students from CUSTECH Kogi rescued, 4 still missing

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Women on low-cut [Tuko News]

Woman defy husband threats, choose low-cut hair over marriage amid hot weather

Kaduna soldiers unlawfully kill 12 people, seize 518 cows, 177 rams

Soldiers unlawfully kill 12, seize 518 cows, 177 rams, family demands justice

TUC President, Festus Osifo.

Cybersecurity Levy: TUC threatens to mobilise Nigerians for total shutdown

FCTA has demolished shanties illegally built on a road corridor in Wuse Zone 3 [Leadership News]

FCTA demolishes 27-year-old shanties, plans relocation for 1,000 occupants