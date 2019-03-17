The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, who made this known to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, said the command had mobilised operatives to the scene of the incident and taken the injured and dead to the hospital.

Sabo said that a joint patrol team of the Police and the Army were in the area to forestall possible break down of law and order.

He added that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Ahmad Abdurrahaman, had condemn the killing and commiserated with the families of victims of the attack.

According to him, Abdulrahaman has advised the affected community against taking the law into their hands and to allow justice to take its course.

ALSO READ: Atiku's campaign boss, Gbenga Daniel, resigns from PDP

He explained that unknown gunmen entered Nandu village on March 16, shot dead nine persons, injured two others and torched several houses.