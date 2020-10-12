Miss Matilda Mati, spokesperson for the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that the search for the victims was already in progress.

Among the victims are a former vice chairman of the local government, serving councillors, a special adviser to the Chairman, Kuje Local Government, and the area’s transport officer.

Eye witness account indicated that the kidnappers, who hid in the bush, took advantage of the bad Kabi road and blocked the path, shot sporadically into the air, before hijacking the victims.

Mati, who described the incident as unfortunate, said that measures were being put in place to tackle insecurity in the FCT, and called for cooperation from all residents.