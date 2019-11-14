Following court ruling on the rape allegation against the senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Nigeria Police Force has vowed to continue investigation into the matter.

On Thursday, November 14, 2019, Justice Oathman Musa of the Federal High Court in Abuja threw out the rape case filed by Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola against the pastor.

The Justice ruled that the matter amounts to injustice and an abuse of judicial process, adding that the case is empty and purely sentimental.

Justice Musa also said that the case was aimed more at cruelty than obtaining justice.

Busola Fatoyinbo revealed in graphic details how Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was ruthless and unremorseful during the period he raped her [Instagram/BusolaDakolo]

Reacting to the verdict in an interview with Punch, Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, said the force will continue investigation into the rape allegation, adding that Fatoyinbo would be charged if he is found culpable.

He said, “The position of the law in Nigeria, which is very clear, is that a criminal investigation and prosecution can run concurrently with a civil litigation.

“Failure in one does not foreclose the other. And so, we are going on with our own case and when we are done, we will keep Nigerians posted.”

Meanwhile, Busola Dakolo has vowed to appeal the judgement saying Fatoyinbo has only argued that the court should not allow the matter to proceed to trial because it is an event that occurred long ago and hence out of time.