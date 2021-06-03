RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police vow to clamp down on criminals in Anambra

Malam Garba Muhammad, Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police, Zone 13, says the command is poised to rid Anambra of criminals.

Nigerian police officers [LSPC]
Nigerian police officers [LSPC]

Muhammad said this during a news briefing in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra on Thursday.

He said the command had concluded plans to achieve the target in partnership with the state government.

Muhammad added that the command would strengthen and redesign a more technical measure to achieve the target.

He explained that expertise would be engaged to tackle insecurity by deploying additional personnel to strategic places within the state.

The AIG said the command was determined to clamp down on criminals and reduce their activities in the state to the barest minimum.

Muhammad urged the public to partner the command to serve the state better.

He also assured the public of confidentiality of information offered to them to assist their investigations.

Muhammad said the command was prepared to ensure prompt response to emergency situations and promised to restore confidence of the public in them.

