Police vow to arrest killers of ex Ekiti Gov, Oni’s aide

The police in Ekiti said on Monday that they would leave no stone unturned in their efforts at tracking the killers of Mr Bunmi Ojo, a former Personal Assistant to former Gov. Segun Oni.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu told journalists in Ado Ekiti that those responsible for the killing would not escape justice.

He said though no suspect had been arrested in connection with the murder of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, investigation had begun into the incident.

The spokesman said a team of detectives and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) were now on the trail of the unidentified gunmen.

He said the police would address a news conference as soon as ongoing investigation had been concluded.

“We are determined to ensure that the killers are brought to justice. We are gathering tips and working on all possibilities to ensure that these evil doers are made to face the wrath of the law

“We have sent our men to comb everywhere possible.

“Our men in plain clothes are out to unravel the killers, they are combing every corner and those areas seen to be criminal hideouts are under the watchful eyes of our men.

“So, we are confident that the killers will be arrested soon,’’ Ikechukwu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased was the commissioner representing Ekiti at the Federal Character Commission before he was killed at a popular viewing centre located in Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti on Friday night.

His remains would be buried on Friday after a funeral service.

Oni had already paid a condolence visit to Ojo’s private residence located at Federal Housing Area of Ado Ekiti.

Meanwhile, a family member has told newsmen that the assassins seized his three mobile phones before killing him.

The family member, who pleaded anonymity, stated that the killers also collected his car key which he said was later returned after the murder.

“When they stormed the viewing centre, they shot into the air to disperse the viewers and they immediately seized Ojo’s mobile phones and car key before shooting him.

“But they later returned the car key after carrying out the act. What they wanted to do was to cause distraction and make the murder look like a robbery

“We are appealing to the police to bring the perpetrators to justice. Mr Bunmi Ojo’s death shouldn’t be swept under the carpet,” he said.