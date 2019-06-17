The Kano State Police says it would not hesitate to arrest the gorilla or any other animal that allegedly swallowed the missing N6.8 million at the Kano Zoological Garden during the investigation.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Abdullahi, told DailyTrust that contrary to speculations, the N6.8 million went missing after a robbery incident which occurred on June 9, 2019.

Abdullahi said the Police received a distress call from some staff of the Zoological Garden, who informed them about the robbery incident.

The Police, however, noted that there are no indications that the money was swallowed by a gorilla as earlier reported.

He, however, said ten staff of the Zoological Garden had been arrested by the police in connection with the missing money.

The police spokesperson said so far none of the suspects has linked the missing money to any animal in the zoo.

Abdullahi added that if any suspect links the missing money to any of the animals in the garden, Police would not hesitate to arrest that animal.

“We have arrested the Garden’s personnel because we suspect negligence on their part. The money was proceeds generated within five days and it was during the just concluded Sallah celebrations," he said.

"The personnel, instead of taking the money to the bank for safe keeping, they kept it with them, a situation that led to the alleged robbery.

"We are investigating the matter and I can assure you that we will unravel the truth of the matter,” he assured.

Similarly, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has called for investigation into the N6.8 million allegedly swallowed by a monkey in the zoo.