Police unseal Anambra State House of Assembly complex

The complex was sealed by authorities on November 13 following the pandemonium caused by a legislative crisis.

  • Published:
play

The Anambra State Police Command has announced that it has unsealed the state's House of Assembly complex after closing it for two weeks.

The assembly was sealed by the security forces on November 13 following the pandemonium that happened over the impeachment of the speaker.

The house was divided between former Speaker Rita Mmaduagwu who was purportedly impeached and Ikem Uzoezie who was elected as new speaker. This prompted the closure of the assembly.

However, in a statement released on Wednesday, November 28, the state's police command's spokesperson, Haruna Muhammed, said the decision to unseal the assembly followed a letter sent by the leadership of the house to the police.

He said, "The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the public that today 28/11/2018 the Command has received a letter from the leadership of the Anambra State House of Assembly requesting the Command to unseal the Assembly Complex for legislative duties.

"It would be recalled that on the 15/11/2018 same leadership of the House requested the Command to seal the Assembly Complex in order to prevent break down of law and order.

"Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Baba Umar has ordered for the Assembly Complex to be unsealed with immediate effect."

The police spokesperson also assured that adequate security will be provided in and around the assembly.

X
