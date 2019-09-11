The police in Nasarawa, on Tuesday said they will soon charge two fake corps members, Njoku Chidi and Winifred Ahamefula, to court with alleged forgery.

ASP Rahman Nansel, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), told newsmen in Lafia that Chidi, male, and Ahamefula, female, were arrested at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Keffi.

He said that the two youth who got cleared to participate in the national youth service in the state would be charged to court after investigations.

The PPRO said the duo claimed to have graduated from Imo state University.

Speaking to newsmen, Mrs Ramatu Sanda, NYSC Coordinator in the state, said that Chidi and Ahamefula presented forged clearance certificates to serve in the state.

She said the scheme’s state office received a tip-off from the office of the NYSC Director-General concerning the two fake corps members and took steps towards tracking them down.

“They told us that they still had some repeat courses, they believed that they can escape it, they paid some persons to clear them for the service.

“So we had to hand them over to the police for further investigation, they are no longer our corps members,” she said.