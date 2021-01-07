The Nigeria Police Force says it will collaborate with renowned mathematician, Dr Dikeoha Okwu, to develop modules to check cultism among children and youths.

Chief Superintendent of Police Ebere Amaraizu, the National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), said this on Thursday when Okwu visited the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu at the POCACOV Resource Centre in Enugu.

According to Amaraizu, Okwu’s Dikeohamatics, as an invented sport, will channel the energy of children and youths toward positive ventures.

He said that it would serve as a veritable means of curbing cultism and other vices among young persons in the society.

The national coordinator further explained that the game enables its players to understand mathematics and as well know how to solve mathematics and by that automatically starts enjoying mathematics.

“This will help to sharpen our children and youths entrepreneurial values and skills as well as making them to discover themselves and their potential.

“It is quite engaging to the extent that its players may not have time for truant behaviours, short-cut as well as violent behaviours just to mention but a few,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that POCACOV would be making use of Dikeohamatics tools in the realisation of the Nigeria Police Force aims and objectives on “Self Discovery for National Security, Growth and Development’’.

He said that this would further have great impact on public safety and security in line with the community-oriented policing methodology.

Responding, Okwu, who is the Founder/Inventor of Dikeohamatics Sports and Games, appreciated the efforts of the IGP Adamu on youth value re-orientation, engagement and strategic leadership direction.

“The self discovery concept of the IGP attracted my coming in as a partner to contribute my quota in the ongoing police programme on youth value re-orientation and efforts aimed at curbing cultism and other vices.

“Dikeohamatics Sports and Game is endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Education, National Mathematical Centre Abuja, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council and Nigeria School Sport Federation respectively.

“I want to assure you that if children and youths embrace this game/sports, it will help them in simplifying and understanding mathematics and promote the spirit of self discovery, problem solving and entrepreneurial values among others,’’ he said.