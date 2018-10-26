Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police to partner Innoson Motors for APC production

Police to partner Innoson Motors for APC production

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, expressed the readiness on Friday at the inauguration of IVM Granite vehicle, 2019 edition manufactured by the indigenous company in Nnewi, Anambra.

  • Published:
play Police to partner Innoson Motors for APC production

The Nigeria Police Force has expressed readiness to partner with Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd. for the production of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) to assist in crime fighting.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, expressed the readiness on Friday at the inauguration of IVM Granite vehicle, 2019 edition manufactured by the indigenous company in Nnewi, Anambra.

Idris commended Innoson for providing camouflaged vehicles for the Nigerian Army to tackle insecurity.

Idris, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General in charge of Logistics and Supply, Mr Agboola Oshodi-Glover, also called on other organisations to support the locally made vehicles.

“Innoson is making history. This type is rare. I congratulate you and want to assure you that police will give you all the necessary supports you need.

“But you need to commence production of Armoured Personnel Carriers to enable the police tackle insurgents and other security challenges in the country,” he added.

Also, Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra praised the ingenuity of the company amidst apparent challenges in the industry.

“I am happy this is happening in our state. It’s only here that we’re manufacturing vehicles. Others travel to other countries and gather parts to assemble in Nigeria,” he said.

Obiano, however, expressed regret that the epileptic power supply in the state had hampered some production capacity of the company.

The governor urged the Federal Government, as a matter of urgency, to provide adequate power supply and enabling environment for maximum productivity.

He also appealed to state and Federal Governments to commence placing orders on the vehicles produced by IVM.

With what Innoson is doing, he is contributing immensely to the nation’s GDP and should be encouraged to do more,” Obiano, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke, added.

Earlier, the Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, said the company’s major strength depended on its ability to produce according to clients’ specifications.

The fact that the Nigerian Police vehicle operate in diverse and dangerous terrains as a result of its functions, Innoson vehicles can produce specific operational vehicles that will meet the operational requirements of the Nigerian Police.

“This pick up is built for our roads and it’s in line with the latest generation of international brands of high end pick up,” he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lai Mohammed says he did not threaten Israelbullet
2 Court grants Fayose N50m bail from EFCC custodybullet
3 Soldier kills bank security guard over parking space argumentbullet

Related Articles

Innoson's counsel allegedly attacked by unknown assailants, in critical condition
Innoson accuses EFCC of double standards
Innoson Lagos Chief Judge recalls Chukwuma’s case file
Innoson Vs GTB Automaker insists that court ordered bank to pay N14b
GTB Bank says 'court order' to pay Innoson N12bn is false
Innocent Chukwuma Court orders GTBank to pay Innoson boss N12bn in 14 days
Innocent Chukwuma Innoson Motors boss challenges court order declaring him wanted
Innocent Chukwuma Innoson boss reacts to reports that he has been declared wanted
Innocent Chukwuma Court declares Innoson motors chairman wanted

Local

Nigerian Navy
Navy intercepts 12.8m litres fake diesel in Rivers
Obaseki calls for improvement in Nigeria’s air safety management
NLC Okowa
NLC commends Okowa for supporting new minimum wage
Internet users in Nigeria hit 106m in September
X
Advertisement