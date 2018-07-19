Pulse.ng logo
Police to involve monarchs in security master plan, says Kwara CP

The Nigeria Police Force will ensure active involvement of traditional rulers in its new security master plan, Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr Aminu Saleh, said on Thursday.

Saleh spoke at the palace of Olomu of Omu-Aran, in Irepodun LGA of the state, during a visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). reports that Saleh was in the community as part of his familiarisation tour of police commands and outposts in Kwara South Senatorial District.

He said the new security master plan was already receiving attention at the highest levels of the police hierarchy.

He said it was to ensure greater protection of lives and property.

Saleh said that various communities and their leaders would play prominent roles in fine tuning and execution of the proposed master plan.

The Commissioner, therefore, called for more support from traditional institutions in making the plan a reality.

Saleh said the Command was not unaware of the need for more police protection of banking institutions in Omu-Aran and other neighboring communities.

He said although there were challenges, the police was more determined than ever in ensuring safety of lives and property.

Chief Jide Adebayo, the Eesa of Omu-Aran, who responded on behalf of the Olomu-In-Council, thanked the Commissioner and his entourage for the visit.

He said that the traditional council was particularly appreciative of the Commissioner’s condolences over the death of the community monarch, Oba Charles Ibitoye.

Adebayo pledged more assistance to the police in achieving their desired objectives.

“The donation of two Hilux patrol vehicles and construction of additional police posts by the community were meant to improve crime prevention and combat,” he said.

Mr Fasuba Akinyele, Police Area Commander in Omu-Aran, on his part, listed the command’s challenges to include inadequate operational vehicles and inadequate personnel.

He requested for establishment of a mini health clinic to cater for the health needs of personnel within the Area Command. 

