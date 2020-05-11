Nansel Rahman, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Monday.

Ramhan said that the matter was reported to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kardarko and they were working assiduously to unravel those behind the attack.

He said that the DPO had mobilised personnel to the the area to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

The Police spokesperson, therefore, appealed to the public to remain calm as the perpetrators of the act would be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, there were accusation and counter accusation between leaders of Tiv Development Association (TIDA) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association MACBAN) in the state.

While MACBAN accused the Tiv people in Nasarawa State of being behind the attack, the Tiv people on the other hand said the attack was perpetrated by unknown persons purportedly from Benue state.

Alhaji Mohammed Hussaini Chairman of Miyetti Allah alleged that the Tiv people in Nasarawa attacked nine of their people at Kardarko, Keana Local Government, killing four and injuring five others who were currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Hussaini said that their cows were also rustled during the attack.

He said that they had already reported the matter to the police and the state government.

He, therefore, warned their members against reprisal and allow the security agencies and the government to do their work.

On his part, Mr Boniface Ifer, President of TIDA in the state, disassociated the Tiv people in Nasarawa State from the attack in the state.

Ifer explained that, from their investigation the problem started from Yalewata area of Benue State when some herdsmen crossed the border to graze in Benue.

“So, we were informed that the herdsmen while grazing on someone’s farm and when the owner challenged them, he was attacked, drawing the attention of other farmers in the area.

“The herdsmen were chased and attacked by some people from Benue state because of what they did there.

“So, the attackers were from Benue State and not the Tiv people in Nasarawa state,” the TIDA President added.

He maintained that the Tiv people in Nasarawa state had no reason to attack herdsmen as there was no problem between them.

He said Tiv people in Nasarawa state were just returning to their communities after incessant attacks on their communities that kept them away for long and from farming activities and could not do anything that would prevent them from farming.