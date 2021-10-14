RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police to deploy 34,587 operatives, Marine officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra election

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, said on Thursday in Abuja that 34,587 operatives would be deployed to Anambra for the state’s Nov. 6 governorship election.

Police to deploy 34,587 operatives, Marine officers, 3 helicopters, for Anambra election. (Information Nigeria)
Baba made the declaration at a meeting with police officers from the rank of Commissioner and above.

He said the deployment would consist of conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force, the Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Forces, Explosive Ordnance Unit, Force Intelligence Bureau, INTERPOL, Special Protection Unit and a medical team.

He said three helicopters would be deployed for aerial surveillance while detachments of Marine Police operatives would also be deployed to ensure safe, secure and credible electoral process.

Baba said the deployments followed the outcome of election security threat analysis conducted by the Force Intelligence Bureau.

“Based on the outcome of the analysis, we have developed a strategic election security operation plan which will involve the mobilisation of 34,587 police personnel.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure all citizens and stakeholders, including the international community of our determination to work with other security agencies to stabilise the prevailing situation in Anambra.

“The idea is to create a conducive and enabling environment that will guarantee peaceful conduct of the election.

“We are also committed to partnering with INEC within the dictates of the Electoral Act to deliver a credible election in Anambra,’’ he said.

According to him, the police have also emplaced adequate forward and reverse logistics arrangements for seamless operation in the state.

He warned subversive elements and political actors who would want to adopt undemocratic and illegal means to achieve their aspirations to bury such thoughts.

Baba also called on the Commissioners of Police to strengthen security architecture in their commands to prevent anticipated security threat as the year ran to an end.

