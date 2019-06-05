The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it would consider gender when appointing commissioners for all states in Nigeria.

This was contained in a special memo for the appointment of Police Commissioners for the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

This memo entitled "Policy on Appointment of Commissioner of Police for each state of the federation" was signed by the chairman of the commission, Musiliu Smith and sent to the Inspector-General of police, Mohammed Adamu.

"The Inspector-General of police would communicate to the commission the need to make such an appointment," this memo said.

"The Inspector-General of police may recommend a person in the Nigeria Police to be appointed into office as commissioner of police of a state of the federation.

"The commission shall upon the exercise of her powers to appoint a Commissioner of Police for a state of the federation, issue the letter of appointment to the officer through the Inspector General of police.

"The commissioner of police appointed for any state must serve a minimum of two years except for such person's retirement, death, non-performance or upon an indictment for serious misconduct, incapacitation or promotion.

"State governors should be carried along in the appointment of Commissioners of police for their states.

"There must be commissioners of police from all states of the federation. This implies that commissioners must be produced from each state in Nigeria.

"The Inspector-General of police cannot solely appoint commissioners of police for states.

"Gender equity must be taken into consideration in the appointment of a commissioner of police.

"Subject to the procedure outlined above, a person shall not hold office as commissioner of a state of the federation, until he/she has been so appointed by the Police Service Commission."

The criteria also added that in conformity with the federal character principle, any appointment to the office of commissioners of police of a state of the Federation shall in its consideration be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or few ethnic or sectional groups.

Constitutionally, the Commission is empowered to appoint commissioners of police for each state of the federation.

The commission is also empowered by law to formulate policies and guidelines for the appointment, promotion, discipline, and dismissal of officers of the Nigeria Police Force.