RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police to charge arrested ESN members for murder

Authors:

bayo wahab

The State Commissioner of Police says the suspects won't be allowed to go uncharged.

Abutu Yaro, Imo State Police Commissioner asks bandits to return stolen rifles. (PMNEWS)
Abutu Yaro, Imo State Police Commissioner asks bandits to return stolen rifles. (PMNEWS) Pulse Nigeria

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro has said that arrested members of the Eastern Security Network will be arraigned for murder.

Recommended articles

Abutu told Punch that suspects would not be allowed to go uncharged.

The CP said the position of the law is clear on the activities of the group, which has been linked to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He said razing public infrastructure and killing of security operatives were an act of terrorism.

The police boss also revealed that the legal department of his command would soon begin the prosecution of Stanley Osinachi, who was recently caught when gunmen attacked the state police command headquarters for the second time.

He said, “The law is very explicit on this. We will charge them for murder. Their activities are terrorism. They were unleashing violent crimes on the state until we decimated them in three explosive battles in the last six weeks.

“I have moved my Tactical Units to the hinterlands because they have relocated to the villages because of the defeats they suffered at our hands in the last three explosive battles in the last six weeks.”

In recent times, Imo State has been a hotbed of violent attacks on public and private properties by gunmen.

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Yaro confirmed an attack on the country home of Mr Ekene Nnodimele, lawmaker representing Orsu constituency in the Imo House of Assembly.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police to charge arrested ESN members for murder

APC cautions members against fomenting crisis in Enugu

Health expert cautions media to stop glamourising suicide

Buhari to attend ECOWAS Mid-Year Summit in Ghana

We sacked 99 political appointees not civil servants - El-Rufai

President Buhari appoints 5 new Permanent Secretaries

How hoodlums deepened our losses during Ikeja tanker explosion— Businessman

School feeding programme addresses malnutrition in pupils – Minister

Learn from 8 peaceful years of Ajimobi’s administration, APC tells Makinde