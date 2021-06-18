Police to charge arrested ESN members for murder

Abutu told Punch that suspects would not be allowed to go uncharged.

The CP said the position of the law is clear on the activities of the group, which has been linked to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He said razing public infrastructure and killing of security operatives were an act of terrorism.

The police boss also revealed that the legal department of his command would soon begin the prosecution of Stanley Osinachi, who was recently caught when gunmen attacked the state police command headquarters for the second time.

He said, “The law is very explicit on this. We will charge them for murder. Their activities are terrorism. They were unleashing violent crimes on the state until we decimated them in three explosive battles in the last six weeks.

“I have moved my Tactical Units to the hinterlands because they have relocated to the villages because of the defeats they suffered at our hands in the last three explosive battles in the last six weeks.”

In recent times, Imo State has been a hotbed of violent attacks on public and private properties by gunmen.